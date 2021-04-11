McKinney

1 Hospitalized After Fire Destroys Home Under Construction in McKinney

The fire destroyed an under-construction two-story home

By Demetrius Harper

McKinney Fire Department

One person was hospitalized and a house under construction burned down after a fire in McKinney Saturday night, fire officials say.

The McKinney Fire Department responded to a structure fire call at the corner of Anthony Street and Wolfe Street.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

A second alarm was called because three surrounding buildings were threatened and damaged by the intense heat of the flames, officials said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Garland 30 mins ago

No Appointment Needed for Garland Drive-Thru Vaccine Clinic on Tuesday

One person was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, according to the McKinney Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

For more information about McKinney fire safety, click here.

This article tagged under:

McKinneyMcKinney Fire Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us