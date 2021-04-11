1 Hospitalized After Fire Destroys Home Under Construction in McKinney

One person was hospitalized and a house under construction burned down after a fire in McKinney Saturday night, fire officials say.

The McKinney Fire Department responded to a structure fire call at the corner of Anthony Street and Wolfe Street.

A second alarm was called because three surrounding buildings were threatened and damaged by the intense heat of the flames, officials said.

One person was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, according to the McKinney Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

