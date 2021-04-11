1 Hospitalized After Fire Destroys Home Under Construction in McKinney

One person was hospitalized and a house under construction burned down after a fire in McKinney Saturday night, fire officials say.
The McKinney Fire Department responded to a structure fire call at the corner of Anthony Street and Wolfe Street.
A second alarm was called because three surrounding buildings were threatened and damaged by the intense heat of the flames, officials said.
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
One person was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, according to the McKinney Fire Department.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
For more information about McKinney fire safety, click here.