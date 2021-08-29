Slain Lyft Driver's Stolen Car Found at Scene of Plano Police Department Shooting

The stolen car belonging to a Lyft driver fatally shot in Garland Sunday afternoon was found outside the Plano Police Department, where officers shot and wounded a man who fired toward people in the lobby, police say.

At a joint press conference Sunday evening did not confirm a link between the two cases.

The first incident happened just before 12 p.m. in the 400 block of Forest Gate Drive, Garland police said.

Police said officers arrived to find a woman with an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Officers learned that the woman was a Lyft driver who had been hired to give someone a ride, police said. Her car was stolen from the location in Garland.

Garland police said as officers investigated the shooting, they learned the stolen car was located outside Plano Police Department Headquarters, where officers shot and wounded a man who opened fire in the lobby.

The man walked into police headquarters, in the 900 block of 14th Street, at about 12:15 p.m. wearing a mask and "behaving erratically," Plano police said.

Police said the man walked into the lobby twice and the second time fired a handgun at a civilian police employee who was helping a visitor.

After the employee and visitor took cover, two police officers responded, shooting and hitting the man with the handgun, police said.

He was taken to a local hospital by Plano Fire-Rescue in an unknown condition, police said.

Police said no one else was injured in the shooting.

The location on Forest Gate Drive and the Plano Police Department are about 10 miles apart.