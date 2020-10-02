Fort Worth

1 Held in String of Fires Across Fort Worth Overnight: FD

A man is in custody Friday morning following a string of fires across Fort Worth, police say.

Fort Worth fire spokesman Michael Drivdahl said five fires occurred within eight hours and left two vehicles, a motorhome, a dumpster and a structure damaged.

Drivdahl said arson units have been investigating and detained a man in connection with the fires. The man's name was not released.

The damage was reported in areas on Fort Worth's south side, in the 400 block of West Biddison Street, the 3500 block of Hemphill Street, 700 block of West Berry Street and St. Louis Avenue.

There are no known reports of injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, so preliminary information was limited, Drivdahl said.

