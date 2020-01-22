1 Found Dead in East Fort Worth House Fire

One person was found dead after a house caught fire Wednesday morning in East Fort Worth, firefighters say.

The fire was reported about 4:30 a.m. at a home on the 2100 block of Hudson Street, near Interstate 30 and Beach Street.

A Fort Worth fire spokesman said firefighters found a body inside a bedroom in the back of the house. The person has not been identified, but neighbors say an elderly woman lived inside the home.

The cause of the fire has not been determined as of this writing.

The spokesman said firefighters noted the bedroom door was open to the rest of the house and no smoke alarms were heard when they arrived at the scene.