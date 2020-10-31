Dallas

1 Fatally Shot in Downtown Dallas

Police said Saturday that the shooter is at-large

Officers were called about 3 a.m. to South Harwood and Jackson streets, where they found the victim with a gunshot wound.

A male was fatally shot early Saturday in downtown Dallas, police say.

Officers were called about 3 a.m. to South Harwood and Jackson streets, where they found the victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Police said Saturday that the shooter is at-large.

No additional information, including the age and name of the person who was killed, was available Saturday morning.

The shooting is the second homicide reported in downtown in the past week.

Early Sunday, 35-year-old Loc Phuoc Pham was found fatally shot in a parking lot in the 300 block of North Griffin Street.

