1 Fatally Shot in ‘Domestic Homicide': Fort Worth Police

Police were speaking with one person in connection to a fatal shooting Saturday morning

A female was fatally shot Saturday in Fort Worth in what police described as a domestic homicide.

Officers responded shortly before 10 a.m. to the 1300 1300 block of Royster Road, where they found a female with gunshot wounds.

Homicide detectives are speaking with a male who admitted to shooting the victim, police said.

Police did not disclose the relationship between the victim and the person they were interviewing.

The victim's identity has not been released.

