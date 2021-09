One person was fatally shot early Saturday during an attempted robbery, Fort Worth police say.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of Porta Street, where they found a male who had been shot in his upper body.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

The victim's identity has not been released.

Police did not provide any additional details about what led to the shooting.