1 Fatally Shot at Southeast Oak Cliff Truck Wash

The unidentified victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died

One person was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon at a truck wash in southeast Oak Cliff, Dallas police say.

Officers responded about 12:15 p.m. to the Unique Truck Wash in the 4200 block of Port Boulevard, near Interstate 20, where the victim had been shot.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Anyone with information about the shooting, which is recorded as case number 077643-2021, may call Detective Christopher Walton at 214-701-8453 or email christopher.walton@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tips may be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.

