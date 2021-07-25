Arlington

1 Dead, Suspect At-Large in East Arlington Shooting: Police

NBC 5 News

One man is dead after a shooting in East Arlington Sunday afternoon, police say.

The shooting happened at a park near the 2200 block of Greenway Street at about 12:15 p.m. Sunday, Arlington police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Police said detectives believe the victim agreed to meet a man at the park to fight, but when the victim arrived, the other man started to shoot.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 3 hours ago

MedStar Activates Extreme Weather Response Protocol as North Texans Try to Beat the Heat

Fort Worth 4 hours ago

Fort Worth Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce CEO Devoyd Jennings Dies

The victim was dropped off in a private vehicle at an area hospital with a gunshot wound, police said. He later died from his injuries.

Police said the shooter is still at large and asked for anyone with information about the incident to call Det. Constantino at 817-459-5729 or Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.

The identity of the victim was not released Sunday.

This article tagged under:

Arlington
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us