1 Dead, Suspect At-Large in East Arlington Shooting: Police

One man is dead after a shooting in East Arlington Sunday afternoon, police say.

The shooting happened at a park near the 2200 block of Greenway Street at about 12:15 p.m. Sunday, Arlington police said.

Police said detectives believe the victim agreed to meet a man at the park to fight, but when the victim arrived, the other man started to shoot.

The victim was dropped off in a private vehicle at an area hospital with a gunshot wound, police said. He later died from his injuries.

Police said the shooter is still at large and asked for anyone with information about the incident to call Det. Constantino at 817-459-5729 or Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.

The identity of the victim was not released Sunday.