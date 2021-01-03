east Texas

1 Dead, ‘Several' Injured in Shooting at East Texas Church: Abbott

In the statement, Gov. Greg Abbott said the suspect was in custody

Shutterstock

One person has died and several people were injured in a shooting Sunday morning at an East Texas church, according to a statement from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

In the statement, Abbott said the suspect was in custody in the shooting at Starrville Methodist Church in Winona. Starrville is about 14 miles northeast of Tyler.

"Our hearts are with the victims and the families of those killed or injured in this terrible tragedy," Abbott said. "I am grateful for the law enforcement officers who apprehended the suspect, and I ask Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for those affected by this horrific shooting."

Abbott said the state was working with first responders and local officials to "ensure that justice is served and that the Starrville community has the resources it needs during this time."

His statement did not disclose the number of people who were injured, and few official details have been released about the shooting.

