1 Dead in Wrong-Way Crash on I-45 in Ellis County Early Monday

A fatal crash shut down Interstate 45 in both directions Monday morning in Ellis County.

According to police, the crash happened around 3 a.m. at near the exit for Palmer, about 20 minutes south of Interstate 20.

Police say a woman was driving an SUV northbound on I-45 when, for unknown reasons, she crossed over the median and struck an 18-wheeler head-on in the southbound lanes.

The driver of the SUV was ejected. Police confirmed the woman died. No further details about injuries or identity have been released.

At one point, debris was burning on both sides of the interstate.

As of 6 a.m. Monday, I-45 northbound reopened. The southbound lanes were still closed and drivers are being diverted off onto the service road at mile marker 260.

Around 30 to 40 vehicles, mostly 18-wheelers, are stuck in a pocket of traffic behind the scene. Those vehicles are unable to be moved because of a ditch.

Drivers should prepare for backups in the area until the crash scene is totally cleared.