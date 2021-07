One person was fatally shot while sitting inside a vehicle in Pleasant Grove, police say.

Officers responded shortly before 10 a.m. to the 9500 block of Crestshire Drive, near St. Augustine Drive, where they found hte victim in a vehicle that had multiple bullet holes.

Police have not released additional details about the shooting and the victim's identity has not been released.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.