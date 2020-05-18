Fort Worth

1 Dead in Street Racing Crash in Northeast Fort Worth

The incident occurred in the the 300 block of North University Drive shortly after 9 p.m.

By Hannah Jones

One person is dead after a street racing crash in Northeast Fort Worth on Sunday night.

Fort Worth Police and Fire units responded to an accident in the the 300 block of North University Drive shortly after 9 p.m.

Police said the incident occurred when two vehicles were street racing at high rates of speed.

When officers arrived, they located the vehicle involved in the accident.

The passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was detained and transported to an area hospital as a precaution.

According to police, this accident is still under investigation.

