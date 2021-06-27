1 Dead in Shooting at Fort Worth Gas Station: Police

A 30-year-old man was fatally shot at a gas station Saturday night in Fort Worth, police say.

On Saturday at approximately 10:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting at the Texaco in the 1500 block of East Berry Street.

Police said the initial investigation revealed that two people got into an argument and one pulled out his gun and shot the other.

The shooter fled the scene and has not been apprehended. Police did not provide a description of the suspect.

The Tarrant County medical examiner's office has identified the victim as Lysanius Lee Jackson of Fort Worth.