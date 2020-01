One person was fatally shot early Saturday at a hotel in Far North Dallas, police say.

Officers were called at about 4:15 a.m. to a shooting at the Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham in the 7800 block of Alpha Road, where one person was found dead from gunshot wounds.

The shooting was being investigated with the help of the Police Department’s homicide response team.

No suspects were in custody Saturday morning.