Police Fatally Shoot Armed Man Inside Irving Hospital: PD

One person is dead following a police-involved shooting at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Irving, police say.

Early details were limited, but Irving police said on social media there is no continued threat to the community.

In a tweet, Irving police said a suspect was dead. No other injuries were reported.

Further details are expected to be released shortly.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

NBC 5 has crews heading to the scene.

Meanwhile, Fort Worth police confirmed a shooting involving an officer Wednesday night in the 3100 block of Lackland Road. Check back for details.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest information. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.