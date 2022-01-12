Mesquite

1 Dead in Overnight Fire at Mesquite Apartment Complex

One person was killed in an overnight fire at an apartment complex in Mesquite, firefighters say.
NBC 5 News

Fire crews were first called at about 10:30 p.m. to the Country Club Apartments in the 1900 block of Pinehurst Lane.

The fire was sparked in one of the apartments and spread through the attic to at least 10-20 other units, said Mesquite fire spokesman John Moore.

A man who lived in one of the units died in the fire, Moore said. The man's name was not immediately known.

A firefighter was treated at a hospital for second-degree burns to his hand. No other injuries were reported.

The Red Cross and city emergency management officials were at the scene helping the residents who were forced from their homes.

Crews are investigating what caused the fire to ignite, Moore said.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest information. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.

