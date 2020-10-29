Arlington

1 Dead in Fiery Crash Along I-20 in Arlington

One person was killed Wednesday night in Arlington when their car veered off Interstate 20 and crashed into a creek before bursting into flames, police say.
One person was killed Wednesday night in Arlington when their car veered off Interstate 20 and crashed into a creek before bursting into flames, police say.

Police say they are investigating what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle shortly before 8 a.m. along the 2700 block of westbound I-20, between Bowen Road and Park Springs Drive.

Officers arrived to find the vehicle engulfed in flames in Rush Creek. Firefighters discovered the driver's body in the wreckage.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's office will identity the deceased once next of kin have been notified, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

