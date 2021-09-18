1 Dead in Dallas Crash, Driver Accused of Intoxication Manslaughter

A woman faces a charge of intoxication manslaughter following a crash Friday night in Dallas that killed one of her passengers, officials say.

Dallas County Sheriff's Department deputies responded at about 10:55 p.m. to a crash on Interstate 345 at Ross Avenue. Deputies arrived to find a Jeep Patriot with multiple airbags deployed and a FedEx semi-truck with minor damage to the back right of one of its trailers.

Sheriff's investigators believe Aspin LaShawn Jackson's Jeep struck the back of a FedEx truck.

Her front passenger, a 29-year-old woman whose identity has not been released, was taken to the hospital, where she died, the sheriff's department said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue also transported Jackson, 21, and her back left passenger to the hospital. Officials did not disclose her passenger's condition.

Jackson faces a charge of intoxication manslaughter in the crash. Her bail has not been set.