Dallas PD

1 Dead in Crash Near White Rock Lake

Police are investigating the cause of the crash

Metro

One person died in a crash Saturday morning after her SUV hit a tree and caught fire, Dallas police say.

The victim was driving in the 1300 block of North Buckner Boulevard at about 4 a.m. when her Chevrolet Tahoe went off the road and struck a tree, police said.

The Tahoe burst into flames with the driver trapped inside.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police are investigating what caused the driver to crash.

