1 Dead in Benbrook House Fire Sunday Night

One person was found dead inside the remains of a Benbrook home that caught fire Sunday night, authorities say.

Fire crews arrived about 7:30 p.m. to the home along the 3900 block of Sundown Drive, where a one-story home had flames shooting through the roof.

It took firefighters from three agencies to control the fire.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 50 mins ago

Dallas Homeowners Fight to Begin Rebuilding Months After October Tornado

holiday photos 1 hour ago

Holiday Photos: Dec. 11, 2019

A fire official confirmed one person was deceased inside the home. No other information was released.

No one else was hurt.

Firefighters did not say what may have caused the fire.

Local Texas News Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection School Closings Weather Alerts Sports Connection Investigations Video Traffic Entertainment Things to Do in DFW COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us