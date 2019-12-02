1 Dead in Benbrook House Fire Sunday Night

One person was found dead inside the remains of a Benbrook home that caught fire Sunday night, authorities say.

Fire crews arrived about 7:30 p.m. to the home along the 3900 block of Sundown Drive, where a one-story home had flames shooting through the roof.

It took firefighters from three agencies to control the fire.

A fire official confirmed one person was deceased inside the home. No other information was released.

No one else was hurt.

Firefighters did not say what may have caused the fire.