Dallas

1 Dead in 2-Vehicle Crash in East Oak Cliff: Dallas Police

Shortly before 1 a.m., a Kia sedan turned left from East Illinois Avenue onto Kiest Boulevard and crashed into a Chevrolet Trailblazer that was going westbound on Illinois, police said.

One person died early Saturday in a two-vehicle crash in east Oak Cliff, police say.

Shortly before 1 a.m., a Kia sedan turned left from East Illinois Avenue onto Kiest Boulevard and crashed into a Chevrolet Trailblazer that was going westbound on Illinois, police said.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police said an unknown number of people were transported from the scene, and a passenger who had been in the Kia died at the hospital. The passenger's identity has not been released.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Flower Mound 1 hour ago

Armed Person Detained Entering Flower Mound Fire Station: Police

Mavericks 14 hours ago

Mavs Fans Excited About Playoff Possibilities

Investigators are working to determine if any charges are applicable in the crash.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas Police Departmenteast oak cliff
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us