1 Dead and 2 Injured After Shooting in Southern Dallas

One person is dead and two more are injured after a drive-by shooting on Simpson Stuart Road in Dallas Wednesday night.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting incident around 7:38 p.m. at the intersection of Simpson Stuart Road and Bonnie View Road.

The preliminary information indicates that two dark colored sedans traveling northbound Bonnie View Road to eastbound Simpson Stuart Road were firing weapons at each other, police say.

Police say the victims were either standing or sitting in their vehicle at a corner convenient store when the suspects drove by.

As the suspects fired their weapons at each other, one male and two females at the convenience store were shot, police say.

The male was pronounced deceased at the scene. The females suffered non life threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

Police say their investigation is active and ongoing.