1 Dead and 1 Injured After Altercation in Fort Worth Convenience Store Parking Lot

A dispute in a Fort Worth convenience store parking lot left one man dead and another injured, police say.

By Hannah Jones

Fort Worth police generic
NBC 5 News

A man is dead and another is injured after an altercation in west Fort Worth early Tuesday morning, police say.

According to Fort Worth police, officers responded to a shooting call in a convience store parking lot at the intersection of Calmont Avenue and Las Vegas Trail around 1:52 a.m.

Police say a man in a white Infiniti and another man in a silver Chevy HHR were involved in an dispute. Shots were fired, and the driver of the Chevy HHR fled the scene. Police say the man was shot at least once in the head, and he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

McKinney 6 hours ago

Embattled McKinney City Council Member Responds to Recall Efforts

Fort Worth ISD 8 hours ago

Fort Worth ISD School Board Votes to Appeal TEA Decision on Georgia Clark

The driver of the Chevy HHR was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, police say.

The driver of the Infiniti fled the scene before officers arrived, but was later located at another area hospital with at least one non-life threatening gunshot wound. Police say the man remains in stable condition.

Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate.

Local Texas News Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection School Closings Weather Alerts Sports Connection Investigations Video Traffic Entertainment Things to Do in DFW COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us