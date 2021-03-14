1 Dead After SUV Goes Into Trinity River in Fort Worth

A 40-year-old man died early Sunday when his SUV went off the road and into the Trinity River in Fort Worth, officials say.

Multiple people called 911 around 12:30 a.m. to report that a vehicle had gone off the road in the 1900 block of Beach Street, near Interstate 30, Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman Mike Drivdahl said.

Firefighting units and the dive team went to the location and found the SUV in the Trinity River about 25 to 30 feet from the bank, Drivdahl said.

"[It's] an absolute tragedy to come out to something like this," Drivdahl said. "Somebody's family is hurting tonight."

The Tarrant County medical examiner's office identified the man as Joe Michael Watson of Haltom City.

Police said he lost control of the Chevrolet Suburban and the SUV flipped over the guardrail and into the river.

A tow truck later pulled the SUV from the water and Watson was found inside, police said.