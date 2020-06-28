1 Dead After South Dallas Shooting, Police Say

A man told officers he was held at gunpoint before he shot and killed a 33-year-old man in Dallas Saturday, police say.

At about 10:20 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting at William Blair Park at 3000 Rochester Street, Dallas police said.

Police said officers spoke to Mark Piper, 51, who said he was standing outside his Dodge Charger when a man pointed a pistol at him and climbed into the driver's seat of Piper's vehicle.

According to Dallas police, Piper, a concealed handgun license holder, said he produced his own handgun and shot Laquon Holt, 33, who died from injuries.

Based on the evidence and the corroborating witnesses, the case will be referred to a Dallas County grand jury, Dallas police said.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Belew at 214-422-9275 or patty.belew@dallascityhall.com and reference case #112942-2020.

