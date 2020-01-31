1 Dead After Single Vehicle Crash in Cedar Hill

According to the Cedar Hill Police Department, officers responded to a crash in the 600 block of North Duncanville Road shortly before 3 a.m.

Police say that when officers arrived at the scene, they discovered that a single vehicle was on fire.

The driver of the vehicle was declared dead at the scene.

Police believe that an officer with the Dallas Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle who was involved in a hit and run accident on Highway 67. The suspect fled from Dallas police and a chase ensued, ending when the suspect lost control of the vehicle and crashed.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The Cedar Hill Police Department is working with the Dallas County Medical Examiner to investigate the crash and identity the driver.

According to police, a utility pole was damaged at the crash scene, causing a temporary power outage in the area. A section of Duncanville Road will remain closed from Rayburn to Lakeview Drive until the utility pole can be removed safely. Drivers should find alternate routes until the roadway re-opens.