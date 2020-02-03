Arlington

1 Dead After Single Vehicle Crash in Arlington

A man in his 30's was pronounced dead at the scene after crashing into a light pole and a tree

By Hannah Jones

Arlington police department police car
NBC 5 News

A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Arlington early Monday morning, police say.

According to the Arlington Police Department, officers responded to a crash involving a single vehicle with a lone occupant in the 1900 block of East Arkansas Lane at about 2:25 a.m.

Investigators believe the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Arkansas Lane when it crossed over the median, hitting a light pole and a tree.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 50 mins ago

Dallas Prosecutors, Federal Agents to Reveal Results of Online Gambling Investigation

Arlington 1 hour ago

Guns N’ Roses to Perform at Globe Life Field During Summer 2020

The driver, a man in his 30's, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police say the vehicle also collided with a utility line and caused gas leak. Arkansas Lane was shut down between New York Avenue and Sherry Street as officers responded to the incident.

Police are still investigating the causes of the crash, but officers believe that the driver may have lost control of his vehicle because he was traveling at a high rate of speed.

This article tagged under:

Arlington
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us