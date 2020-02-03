1 Dead After Single Vehicle Crash in Arlington

A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Arlington early Monday morning, police say.

According to the Arlington Police Department, officers responded to a crash involving a single vehicle with a lone occupant in the 1900 block of East Arkansas Lane at about 2:25 a.m.

Investigators believe the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Arkansas Lane when it crossed over the median, hitting a light pole and a tree.

The driver, a man in his 30's, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police say the vehicle also collided with a utility line and caused gas leak. Arkansas Lane was shut down between New York Avenue and Sherry Street as officers responded to the incident.

Police are still investigating the causes of the crash, but officers believe that the driver may have lost control of his vehicle because he was traveling at a high rate of speed.