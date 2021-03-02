Dallas

1 Dead After Shooting in Old East Dallas

One person is dead after a shooting in Old East Dallas on Monday night, police say.

The incident happened in the 4900 block of Terry Street at about 8:28 p.m. Monday, according to Dallas police.

Police said officers found a person lying on the ground inside a residence with "multiple gunshot wounds." The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested Adepegda Olantunde, 28, in connection with the shooting. He is charged with murder and his bond has not yet been set.

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to contacting Dallas police homicide Det. Derick Chaney at 214-283-4804 or derick.chaney@dallascityhall.com.

