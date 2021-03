One man is dead after a shooting in North Fort Worth on Sunday, police say.

The shooting happened in the 4700 block of Veronica Circle on Sunday, Fort Worth police said.

Police said when officers arrived they found one man dead inside the residence.

Police said homicide detectives were interviewing witnesses and talking to the "person responsible for the shooting."

No arrests had been made as of Sunday night.