One man is dead after a shooting at a Dallas 7-Eleven early Friday morning, police say.

The shooting happened at about 3:33 a.m. at a 7-Eleven at the intersection of Singleton Boulevard and Loop 12, Dallas police said.

Police said when officers arrived they found a man with a fatal gunshot wound to the chest outside the doors to the convenience store.

One person was arrested, police said. The cause of the shooting was under investigation Friday.