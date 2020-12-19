1 Dead After Plane Crash Near Spinks Airport

One man is dead after a plane crash near Spinks Airport Saturday in Fort Worth, according to MedStar.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon south of the airport's runway near the 600 block of E. Renfro Street, Fort Worth fire officials said.

The man who died was the only occupant of the plane, which looked like an experimental aircraft, MedStar said.

MedStar said a bystander who tried to help the pilot also had minor injuries.

Spinks Airport is near the Fort Worth-Burleson border, just east of Interstate 35W.