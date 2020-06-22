1 Dead After Crash Involving Suspected Drunken Driver

One person is dead after a crash involving a suspected drunken driver Monday morning in Garland, police say.

Aldamion Riles, 26, faces charges of intoxication manslaughter and unlawful carrying of a weapon after Garland police said he crashed a Dodge Challenger into a Jeep Liberty, which then struck the pedestrian, on Interstate Loop 635 just after 9 a.m. Monday.

Police said the pedestrian was walking along the right shoulder of the highway and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe two vehicles were driving at a high rate of speed northbound on LBJ Freeway just north of Centerville Road, police said.

Police said Riles remained on scene and officers believed he was impaired.

Four vehicles were involved in the crash, and none of their occupants were treated for injuries.

During the investigation, officers located a handgun that belonged to Riles. He is currently in the Garland Detention Center. No bond has been set.

The pedestrian has been identified, but the name will only be released once family has been notified of the death.

