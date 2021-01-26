Justin

One Dead After Crash Involving Northwest ISD School Bus

The school bus was not carrying students at the time of the incident

One person is dead after a crash involving a school bus Tuesday evening in Justin, officials say.

The Northwest ISD school bus was empty and on its way back to the district's transportation hub following its after-school route, according to a district statement.

The crash happened along Farm-to-Market Road 156 just south of State Highway 114 near Northwest High School, according to MedStar.

MedStar confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Northwest ISD said the bus driver was uninjured.

"We are heartbroken to learn about the loss of life in the wreck this afternoon," the district said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with all those involved and their families. We are thankful for the actions of the first responders who arrived at the scene within minutes."

Northwest ISD and its transportation provider Reliant Transportation are cooperating with the investigation, the statement added.

The cause of the crash was not immediately available.

Justinnorthwest isd
