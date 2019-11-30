19-Year-Old Man Dead After Car Crashes into Guardrail in Fort Worth

By Claire Cardona

LOOP 820 FATAL

A 19-year-old man died and three people were injured in a crash early Saturday morning in Fort Worth, police say.

Shortly before 1 a.m., a vehicle hit a guardrail in the southbound lanes of East Loop 820 South near U.S. Highway 287. 

Video from the scene showed the vehicle up on the embankment under a bridge. 

Four people were inside the vehicle. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Tarrant County medical examiner's office identified the driver as Micah Camron Neal of Watauga.

The three other passengers had injuries not thought to be life-threatening, police said.

Police said it was not known if weather was a factor in the crash. 

