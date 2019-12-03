1 Dead After Chase Involving Stolen Vehicle, Police Say

The chase came to an end near the intersection of Abram Street and Bowen Road

By Chris Blake

The driver of a stolen vehicle is dead after a chase in Arlington, police say.

The pursuit started at 2:05 p.m. near the intersection of Randol Mill Road and Center Street, Arlington police Lt. Chris Cook said.

An officer ran the license plate number of a white truck that was reported stolen out of Granbury on Nov. 30 and decided to pursue the truck, Cook said. The driver of the vehicle was out of jail on bond and had been arrested at least twice in Arlington and potentially four times in Irving, Cook added.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified the man late Tuesday as 23-year-old David Hernandez of Arlington.

Tuesday morning, Arlington police had been briefed on the possibility of Hernandez being in the area, he said. 

When the chase came to an end in a Kroger parking lot in the 300 block of Bowen Road, the white truck struck a telephone pole and two parked cars, which were both unoccupied, Cook said.

Cook said there was a minor collision earlier in the chase, in which the truck rear-ended another vehicle. The driver of that vehicle was not injured.

Several people, presumably family, arrived on the scene, spoke with police and broke down in tears late in the afternoon.

