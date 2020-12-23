1 Dead After Car Crashes into Power Pole in Lewisville: Police

A man is dead after crashing his car into a pole at the Lewisville/Flower Mound city line on Tuesday.

According to the Lewisville Police Department, officers responded to a major crash at the intersection of Bellaire Boulevard and Garden Ridge Boulevard at approximately 10:55 p.m.

Police said it appears that the driver was traveling westbound on Bellaire Boulevard when he lost control of his vehicle, an older model GMC Yukon SUV, and crashed into a large power distribution pole.

The driver, who officers believe to be a young adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

According to police, the man has not yet been identified.

Officers are still investigating what caused the driver to lose control of his vehicle, police said.

Police said they are not aware of any power outages in the area that were caused by the crash.