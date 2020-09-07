Dallas

1 Dead After Being Shot by Acquaintance in Pleasant Grove, Police Say

One person is dead after being struck in the leg while an acquaintance was firing a weapon toward a residence in Pleasant Grove, police say.

The shooting happened at about 5:15 p.m. in the 300 block of Vista Court, Dallas police said.

When officers initially arrived at the scene, they did not see anyone with a gunshot wound, police said.

Police said officers later learned the person who fired the shots took the victim to the corner of Audelia Road and Walnut street, where they called 911.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where they were pronounced dead, police said.

A suspect was taken into custody without incident, police said.

