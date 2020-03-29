Dallas

1 Dead, 5 Hospitalized in Crash Involving Dallas Fire-Rescue Ambulance

A total of six people were taken to the hospital

One person has died and five others were hospitalized after an accident involving an ambulance Sunday morning in Pleasant Grove.

The Dallas Fire-Rescue ambulance was taking a patient to the hospital around 6:20 a.m. when it was involved in the accident at Scyene Road and Glover Pass.

Four ambulances responded and transported six people. Both Dallas Fire-Rescue members and the patient they were transporting were hospitalized with injuries not thought to be life-threatening, department spokesman Jason Evans said.

Three people in the other vehicle were also taken to the hospital, where one died, Evans said.

No additional information about the incident has been provided.

