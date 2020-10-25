Fort Worth

2 Dead, 3 Wounded in Shooting at Fort Worth House Party: Police

A fight broke out at the party and ended in gunfire, police say

Officers were called at 1:16 a.m. to the 1900 block of Carver Avenue, where a fight broke out and led to an exchange of gunfire, police said.

Two people were killed and three were wounded in a shooting early Sunday at a house party, Fort Worth police say.

Officers were called at 1:16 a.m. to the 1900 block of Carver Avenue, where a fight broke out and led to an exchange of gunfire, police said.

One person was pronounced dead at the location and a second person was taken in critical condition to a local hospital, where he died.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Oct 23

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Dallas 2 hours ago

Male Found Dead With Gunshot Wound in Downtown Dallas: Police

The Tarrant County medical examiner's office identified one of the two victims as 21-year-old Luis Manuel Hernandez of Forest Hill.

Three other people were also wounded in the shooting and were hospitalized. They are thought to be in stable condition.

No additional information was available Sunday morning.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worth
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us