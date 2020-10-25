2 Dead, 3 Wounded in Shooting at Fort Worth House Party: Police

Two people were killed and three were wounded in a shooting early Sunday at a house party, Fort Worth police say.

Officers were called at 1:16 a.m. to the 1900 block of Carver Avenue, where a fight broke out and led to an exchange of gunfire, police said.

One person was pronounced dead at the location and a second person was taken in critical condition to a local hospital, where he died.

The Tarrant County medical examiner's office identified one of the two victims as 21-year-old Luis Manuel Hernandez of Forest Hill.

Three other people were also wounded in the shooting and were hospitalized. They are thought to be in stable condition.

No additional information was available Sunday morning.