1 Dead, 3 Injured in Fatal Crash: Saginaw PD

Saginaw police say one woman is dead following a crash Monday afternoon.

On April 11 at approximately 3:12 p.m., Saginaw Police were notified by Fort Worth police of a two-vehicle crash located in the 1200 block of North Blue Mound Road, State Hwy 156.

Once officers arrived, they determined the driver of a small SUV was traveling northbound on Blue Mound Road when they slowed to make a U-turn using a side street.

The driver then turned into the path of a pickup truck which was also traveling northbound.

Officials say the driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene and was the only person in the vehicle.

According to Saginaw police, the pickup truck included two adult women and a toddler.

The three were transported to a local hospital and their condition is unknown at this time.

Police believe the woman was 77-years-old and have notified the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office to confirm the identity.

Saginaw police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.