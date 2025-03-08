severe weather

1 dead, 3 injured in Ellis County after early morning severe storms cause widespread damage, officials say

Thousands of people are without power

By NBCDFW Staff

One person is dead and at least 3 people are injured in Ellis County after severe weather early Saturday morning, according to the Ennis Police Department.

The victim was a 42-year-old man from Midlothian. The Ellis County Sheriff's Office said four people were transported to nearby hospitals, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

A cold front moving into North Texas early Saturday morning brought severe thunderstorms to the area, knocking out power for 6,000 Ellis County residents. Storms were scattered in coverage and hail up to a quarter size fell in parts of Johnson and Ellis Counties.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said six 18-wheelers were overturned on Southbound I-35 and one in the Northbound of Milepost 397 in Ellis County.

An 18-wheeler overturned near Waxahachie on I-35.
Texas DPS
Texas DPS
An 18-wheeler overturned near Waxahachie on I-35.

