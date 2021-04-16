Justin

1 Dead, 3 Injured in Crash Involving Tractor-Trailer on Highway 114 in Justin

One woman is dead and three other people are injured after a crash involving a tractor-trailer on State Highway 114 in Justin Friday morning, police say.

The crash happened just after 10 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 114 and Three Wide Drive, Fort Worth police said.

Police said a woman in her 40s was pronounced dead at the scene, while three other people were taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

The crash closed the highway for several hours Friday afternoon.

