Dallas

1 Dead, 2 Wounded in Triple Stabbing in Northwest Dallas: Police

The three men were taken to a hospital, where Jaime Gomez died, police say

Officers were called at about 11:38 p.m. to the 3200 block of Norwalk Avenue, where they found three men in a breezeway with stab wounds.

Three men were stabbed, one fatally, Saturday night at an apartment complex in northwest Dallas, police say.

Officers were called at about 11:38 p.m. to the 3200 block of Norwalk Avenue, where they found three men in a breezeway with stab wounds.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Dallas Fire-Rescue took the three men to a local hospital, where 48-year-old Jaime Gomez died of his injuries, police said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 12 mins ago

34-Year-Old Man Dies in Shooting in Central Oak Cliff: Dallas Police

Dallas 13 hours ago

Dallas Attorneys Among Thousands of Couples Celebrating ‘Loving Day'

The two other men who were injured were reported to be in stable condition.

Police said Sunday that the motive in the shooting is not known and that no arrests have been made.

This article tagged under:

Dallas
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us