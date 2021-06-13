1 Dead, 2 Wounded in Triple Stabbing in Northwest Dallas: Police

Three men were stabbed, one fatally, Saturday night at an apartment complex in northwest Dallas, police say.

Officers were called at about 11:38 p.m. to the 3200 block of Norwalk Avenue, where they found three men in a breezeway with stab wounds.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Dallas Fire-Rescue took the three men to a local hospital, where 48-year-old Jaime Gomez died of his injuries, police said.

The two other men who were injured were reported to be in stable condition.

Police said Sunday that the motive in the shooting is not known and that no arrests have been made.