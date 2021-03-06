Dallas Police

1 Dead, 2 Wounded in Shooting After Argument at Red Bird Barbershop: Dallas Police

An altercation at a barbershop in Red Bird left one person dead and two in the hospital, police say

A man was killed and two people were wounded in a shooting Friday at a Red Bird barbershop, Dallas police say.

Police were called at 11:38 a.m. to La Stylez barbershop in the 3200 block of West Camp Wisdom Road, where a witness said the shooting had occurred.

Police said 20-year-old Kenaijae Anderson approached the suspect, they got in an argument and the suspect shot at Anderson.

Anderson fired back and shot the suspect, according to police.

Anderson, the suspect and a witness who had also been shot were all taken to a local hospital, where Anderson died, police said.

Police have not released the identity of the person they said fatally shot Anderson.

