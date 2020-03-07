1 Dead, 2 Wounded in Dallas Lake Highlands Shooting: Police

One man is dead and two other people were wounded in a shooting early Saturday in Lake Highlands, police say.

Officers were called shortly after 2 a.m. to an apartment complex in the 2500 block of Wickersham Road, near Walnut Hill Lane, where police found a man on the ground.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

Police found two more men with gunshot wounds in two different but nearby apartment complexes, police said.

They were both taken to a local hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

Police believe the cases are connected, but had no additional details Saturday morning.