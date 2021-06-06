Ennis

1 Dead, 2 Injured in Crash on US 287 in Ennis: Police

NBC 4 New York

A man has died and two people were injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 287 in Ennis on Sunday, police say.

At about 11:30 a.m., the man was driving a Cadillac ATS northbound on the highway near the Texas Motorplex and tried to cross the northbound lanes at a crossover, interim police Chief David Anthony said.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

He failed to yield to northbound traffic and was hit by a Chevrolet Silverado carrying a family of four, Anthony said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Grapevine 48 mins ago

Grapevine-Based Program Provides Way Out of Abuse

car buying 57 mins ago

Computer Chip Shortage Causing Major Impact on New and Used Car Inventory

The man, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the crash site.

Two people from the other vehicle were taken to a local hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening, Anthony said.

This article tagged under:

EnnisUS287
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us