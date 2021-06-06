1 Dead, 2 Injured in Crash on US 287 in Ennis: Police

A man has died and two people were injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 287 in Ennis on Sunday, police say.

At about 11:30 a.m., the man was driving a Cadillac ATS northbound on the highway near the Texas Motorplex and tried to cross the northbound lanes at a crossover, interim police Chief David Anthony said.

He failed to yield to northbound traffic and was hit by a Chevrolet Silverado carrying a family of four, Anthony said.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the crash site.

Two people from the other vehicle were taken to a local hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening, Anthony said.