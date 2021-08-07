1 Dead, 2 Injured in Crash During Pursuit: Arlington Police

A person accused of fleeing from Arlington officers died Friday night in a crash that also injured two people, police say.

Arlington police responded to the 800 block of Timberlake Drive at 9:28 p.m. Police believe shots were fired after two people attempted to rob another person at gunpoint.

As police were arriving, they were notified about a vehicle that was fleeing the area. They attempted to make a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Impala, but the car did not stop, police said.

The driver lost control of the car in the 2300 block of Marshall Drive in Grand Prairie and crashed into an SUV that was yielding to emergency vehicles, police said.

The driver of the Impala, who has not been identified, was ejected from the car and died at the hospital.

The passenger in the Impala and the driver of the SUV were hospitalized with injuries not thought to be life-threatening, police said.

Police said no one appeared to have been injured in the shooting.

Witnesses reported seeing the person who was being robbed leave the complex before officers arrived, police said.

Arlington police are investigating the initial shooting and possible evading arrest charge, and Grand Prairie police are investigating the crash.