1 Dead, 2 Hurt in Wrong-Way Crash on Dallas North Tollway

A deadly wrong-way crash closed part of the Dallas North Tollway overnight.

A Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Lonny Haschel said state troopers were called at about 10 p.m. to the southbound lanes of the tollway south of Mockingbird Lane, where a Toyota Camry collided head-on with a Ford pickup truck.

An early investigation indicated the driver of the Camry was going north in the southbound lanes before the crash, Haschel said. The driver of the Camry was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford was hospitalized with serious injuries, Haschel said. A child passenger in the truck was also taken to Children's Medical Center for treatment.

The tollway was reopened several hours later.

Haschel said the crash remains under investigation.