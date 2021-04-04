shooting

1 Dead, 2 Hospitalized in Fort Worth Shooting

The shooting happened on Saturday around 4:53 p.m.

By Demetrius Harper

Fort Worth Police responded to a shooting on Saturday afternoon that left one person dead and two wounded.

The shooting happened around 4:53 p.m. near Lincoln Park, at Lincoln Avenue and Northwest 30th Street, according to police.

Officers arrived and found a male in a vehicle who was dead of a gunshot wound. The victim's identity has not been released.

Two other victims were hospitalized with gunshot wounds not thought to be life-threatening.

Police did not provide any additional information about the shooting.

shootingFort WorthFort Worth Police Department
